Honeywell Beats Leaky Water Heater Valve Class Action

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:53 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge tossed a proposed class action claiming that a valve made by Honeywell International Inc. causes water heaters to leak, saying the plaintiffs failed to show there was a defect or how it caused damage. In an opinion filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton said that Loretta Butera and Greg Holden’s claims failed to meet the standards set by Tennessee and California law and dismissed all claims against Honeywell. Both Butera and Holden claimed they bought their water heaters in 2012, only for the heaters to start leaking in 2018 and cause water damage to...

