6th Circ. Upholds Doc's Conviction For Unnecessary Surgeries

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:17 PM EST) -- A Kentucky cardiologist convicted of health care fraud for installing dozens of unnecessary pacemakers will remain in prison after the Sixth Circuit ruled evidence involving unidentified patients was fair game at trial. A three-judge panel found in a published opinion Tuesday that while the government's tactic of padding its total number of victims with 20 unnamed patients "left something to be desired," prosecutors still had plenty of evidence to support Dr. Anis Chalhoub's one-count conviction. "As Chalhoub acknowledges, none of these 20 unnamed victims is necessary to sustain a conviction for one count of defrauding health care benefit programs — any...

