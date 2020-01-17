Trials Group Of The Year: Winston & Strawn

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:05 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn lawyers helped NCAA players gain a limited victory in an antitrust suit over pay caps while also helping a doctor win the only full acquittal among numerous defendants in a fraud trial, making it one of Law360’s 2019 Trials Groups of the Year. Litigation is “about half of our firm,” said co-executive chairman Jeffrey Kessler, “so it is very large and extensive.” Key areas include government investigations and white collar, intellectual property of all stripes, and antitrust — the area in which Kessler was part of a multifirm effort that secured a limited win for the college athletes in March. The players believe National...

