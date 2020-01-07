Advocacy Group Sues MTA For Facial Recognition Records

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- A privacy advocacy group sued New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority for stonewalling a request for records concerning its alleged use of facial recognition, after a traveler spotted what appeared to be a facial recognition camera in a Times Square subway station. The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, or STOP, claimed Monday in New York state court that the MTA flouted its responsibilities under the Freedom of Information Act by failing to provide records backing up an agency spokesperson's April claim that what appeared to be a facial recognition camera operating in the Times Square station was merely a decoy designed to deter fare evaders. ...

