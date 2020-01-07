Suit Over Adventist Health Church Exemption Nixed For Good

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- Adventist Health Systems has ducked a proposed class action accusing it of misusing an Employee Retirement Income Security Act exemption for churches and their affiliates, with a Florida federal judge shutting the door on the “convoluted” lawsuit for good on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell tossed the case with prejudice after two previous dismissals without prejudice, writing in his order that he had warned plaintiff Donna Sheedy about the deficiencies in the lawsuit but she failed to overcome them. “Over the past two years, plaintiff has been given numerous opportunities to plead a viable claim,” Judge Presnell said. “She...

