Trump Donor Charged With Obstructing Grand Jury Probe

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- A donor to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee obstructed a grand jury investigation, New York federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Imaad Zuberi, shown at left leaving a federal courthouse in Los Angeles with his lawyer in November, is charged with trying to destroy evidence of an illegal donation to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee. (AP) Businessman Imaad Zuberi was charged with a single count of obstruction of justice by prosecutors in Manhattan who allege that in February 2019, Zuberi sought to destroy the records of his purported improper donation bundling. The government claims Zuberi attempted to impede an investigation by deleting some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS