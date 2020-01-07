WGA Can't Duck Agencies' Antitrust Suit Over Packaging Fees

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge declined Tuesday to toss antitrust claims that major Hollywood talent agencies have brought against the television and film writers union over collective action to end "packaging fees" and other agency practices. The agencies say a new “Code of Conduct” banning packing fees enforced by the Writers Guild of America that resulted in thousands of Hollywood writers firing their agents violates antitrust law. The order from U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. did not come as a surprise, as he had made a tentative ruling at a December hearing indicating that he would allow the case to move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS