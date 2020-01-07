Class Cert. Grants Reach Record Levels, Study Says

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs lawyers are convincing federal judges to certify class actions at record rates, according to a new report by management-side employment firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP, which found that more than 80% of wage-hour collective actions and about two-thirds of ERISA and workplace bias class suits were certified last year. The findings were detailed in the 2020 edition of Seyfarth's annual Workplace Class Action Litigation Report, which delves into a wide range of issues and trends involving class action litigation. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1578447905510'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='365px';vizElement.style.height='467px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); But one of the...

