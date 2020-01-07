McDonald's Franchising Execs Say Leaders Overtly Biased

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- Two former McDonald’s USA franchise executives blasted the company Tuesday in an Illinois federal lawsuit claiming its leaders overtly discriminated against African Americans and retaliated against complaints over their conduct. Two ex-McDonald's executives have accused the company of racial discrimination, saying it “declared war against the African American community” in “shocking ways difficult to overstate.” (AP) Former executives Victoria Guster-Hines and Domineca Neal claim that the national McDonald’s franchiser has engaged in a covert pattern of discrimination that only turned more overt under the leadership of former CEO Steven Easterbrook and then-president Chris Kempczinski. They claim that Easterbrook and Kempczinski purposely left people...

