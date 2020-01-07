Federal Investigators Can Intervene In Perrigo Takeover Row

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors pursuing an antitrust probe of Perrigo Co. can intervene in securities lawsuits brought by hedge funds alleging that the company misled investors to stave off a hostile takeover bid by pharmaceutical competitor Mylan NV, according to an order filed Tuesday in New Jersey federal court. U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre granted the request one day after trial attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice said the civil litigation could harm the government's ongoing criminal investigation into alleged antitrust violations. The court in September allowed the government to intervene in a related potential class action, after which the government...

