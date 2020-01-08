Texas Justices Question Jurisdiction In Product Liability Case

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Texas Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned whether a Connecticut-based foam insulation company had enough contacts with Texas to allow an Austin-area couple to bring suit in Texas accusing the company of selling an allegedly faulty product. The state’s high court heard oral arguments in the case where Travis County homeowners Frank and Helene Luciano are trying to revive the lawsuit against Sprayfoampolymers.com LLC. They accuse the company of selling a faulty product that left a strong odor in their home and caused them “coughing spells, itchy and burning eyes, allergies and headaches,” according to court records. The Third Court of...

