Time To Factor Families Into New York's Wrongful Death Law

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- While no one wishes their loved ones to experience a slow, excruciating death, such factors are often considered in the determination of predeath conscious pain and suffering in wrongful death claims. In New York state, the court system tends to look favorably upon claims in which there is sufficient proof that a victim had experienced visible, physical agony or terror for a significant amount of time prior to passing away from his or her injuries. However, it’s also a grim reality that when the victim suffers a quick death or was not conscious or cognitively aware prior to passing away, their...

