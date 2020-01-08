2nd Circ. Told That FLSA Ruling Will Lead To Unfair Deals

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- Public Citizen has urged the full Second Circuit to reconsider a split panel holding that a sushi chef's Fair Labor Standards Act deal didn't need to be reviewed by a judge for fairness, saying that the ruling will let employers "coerce employees into compromising their rights." The consumer advocate said in its petition for rehearing on Tuesday that the divided decision in Mei Xing Yu's FLSA case provides employers with an end-run around protections that were established for workers in the Second Circuit's 2015 holding in Cheeks v. Freeport Pancake House Inc. The appeals court in December ordered the Southern District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS