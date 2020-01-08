NJ Dealers Say Nissan Saddled Them With Predatory Loans

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- Nissan North America Inc. and its financing arm forced New Jersey dealers into $20 million in predatory loans that financed an overabundance of inventory the car giant ordered them to carry amid corporate pressure to raise sales, according to a brief filed Tuesday in federal court. Nissan sued the dealers in December 2018 seeking to recoup the loans, and the dealers have fired back with counterclaims accusing Nissan Motors Acceptance Corp. of breaching a deal that purportedly settled the debt. In a reply to Nissan’s bid to toss the dealers’ fraud counterclaims, America Inc., Infiniti of Englewood LLC, Elite Nissan of Bergenfield...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS