Custodian Calls For Sanctions As Bitcoin IRA Feud Heats Up

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 2:40 PM EST) -- Trust custodian Kingdom Trust says attorneys for cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin IRA should be sanctioned for opening another front in their legal skirmish over a soured business relationship. The Kingdom Trust Co. told a South Dakota federal judge Tuesday that Alternative IRA Services LLC, also known as Bitcoin IRA or Digital IRA, has decided to file a California state court action that is “entirely duplicative” of federal claims it brought against Kingdom Trust in August. Kingdom Trust said Bitcoin IRA has offered no reasonable explanation for Monday's state court suit, which seeks the payment of fees allegedly due under the same...

