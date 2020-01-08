Calif. Wants 3rd Circ. To Review Immunity On Driller's Claims

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- California and its State Lands Commission said they would ask the Third Circuit to review a federal judge’s decision that the state can't claim sovereign immunity to block oil driller Venoco LLC’s bankruptcy trustee’s allegation that officials are using its former offshore oil platform without paying. The state entities filed a notice of appeal Tuesday that said they will fight a recent decision by U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly that affirmed a bankruptcy court ruling and said a trustee for Venoco can move forward with an adversary claim against the state in a Chapter 11 proceeding in Delaware bankruptcy court....

