Texas Roadhouse Accused Of Stiffing Managers On OT

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain misclassified its assistant managers as exempt from overtime under Pennsylvania and federal law, despite sharing many duties with nonexempt hourly employees, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in a Pennsylvania federal court. Former Texas Roadhouse employee Brittanee Tupitza says in her complaint that service managers, kitchen managers and other assistant managers at the chain's 464 company-owned restaurants were classified as exempt from receiving overtime pay, but their actual daily work was the same as nonexempt workers who could earn overtime doing the same jobs. "Plaintiff and assistant managers spent the majority of their time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS