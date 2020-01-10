Okla. City Sues Feds Over Tribal Water Pipeline Deal

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- Oklahoma City has sued the federal government over a proposed settlement for a renewed municipal water pipeline easement over tribal lands, asking an Oklahoma federal court to approve the settlement or condemn the easement so the city can take the land for a public purpose. The city, the federal government and the heirs of the original allottee of the land — a member of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma — now believe they have finally reached a hard-won settlement agreement to resolve their various disputes as an alternative to condemnation, according to Oklahoma City’s complaint filed Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS