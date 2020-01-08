Nissan Says Brake Suit Wrongly Conflates US, Japanese Arms

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- A driver's proposed class action wrongly conflates Nissan Motor Co. with the U.S. arm of the business and should be dismissed, the Japanese parent company has argued in Tennessee federal court. Nissan Motor said in a motion to dismiss on Tuesday that Lakeita Kemp's complaint, which says the company concealed an allegedly defective emergency braking system in its cars, must be tossed because it does not make any specific claims against Nissan Motor but rather combines it with Nissan North America, referring to them jointly as "Nissan." The Japanese company said that because there are no specific claims against it, the...

