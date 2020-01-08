Texas Justices Wary Of Exception To Insurance Defense Rule

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court appeared hesitant Wednesday to recognize an exception to a long-standing insurance rule that would allow a State Farm unit to defeat its duty to defend policyholders facing litigation over a fatal ATV crash by relying on documents outside the policy and underlying suit. During a 40-minute hearing in Austin, counsel for State Farm Lloyds urged the Texas high court to acknowledge a limited exception to the Lone Star State’s “eight corners rule,” which generally establishes that, when deciding whether an insurer has a duty to defend its policyholder, a court may refer only to the relevant policy...

