Goldman Sachs Settles Analyst's ADHD Discrimination Suit

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 1:59 PM GMT) -- Goldman Sachs has settled a discrimination case brought against it by a former analyst alleging that the investment bank was too slow to address his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Kwasi Afrifa, who worked at the investment bank as an analyst between September 2014 and May 2018, had sued the bank for disability discrimination. He claimed that Goldman Sachs failed to introduce any reasonable adjustments to his role to accommodate his ADHD and make it easier for him to stay in employment under its obligations as an employer under the Equality Act 2010. Goldman fought the claims, arguing that Afrifa’s performance in...

