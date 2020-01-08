States Urge 5th Circ. To Keep Ruling ICWA Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Texas, Louisiana and Indiana urged the full Fifth Circuit on Tuesday to reject a bid by several Native American tribes and the federal government to overturn a ruling that the Indian Child Welfare Act is unconstitutionally race-based, arguing that Congress' power to legislate for tribes must be limited. The states weighed in on ICWA before the en banc Fifth Circuit's Jan. 22 rehearing of a challenge by the federal government and tribes including the Cherokee Nation, Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Oneida Nation and Quinault Indian Nation to a Texas federal judge's decision striking down the law. In their brief, the...

