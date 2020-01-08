Fitness App ClassPass Nabs $285M To Continue Expansion

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- ClassPass, an app that gives users access to tens of thousands of fitness studios and gyms globally, has received a $285 million capital infusion from a group of private investors led by Kirkland & Ellis-advised L Catterton, as well as Apax Digital, the companies said Wednesday. The Series E Investment round also featured participation from existing ClassPass investor Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., and comes after ClassPass recently expanded its app’s availability into 28 countries, according to a statement. Formed in 2013, ClassPass is partnered with more than 30,000 fitness studios, gyms and other wellness centers, and users have the ability to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS