Door Buyers Slam Manufacturers' Bid To Limit Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- Interior door buyers urged a Virginia federal judge to reject a bid by two manufacturers to stamp out parts of a proposed class action suit accusing the door makers of plotting to jack up prices, but the buyers agreed to pull two state law claims. Masonite Inc. and Jeld-Wen Inc. are trying to get several claims in the litigation thrown out, including some alleging violations of New Hampshire, Maine and Utah state laws, as well as consumer protection claims brought by corporate plaintiffs and certain damages claims of plaintiffs just joining the suit. In court papers filed Tuesday, the plaintiffs — who represent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS