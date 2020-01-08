Barclays Says Suit Can’t Tie It To US Or Bond Price-Fixing

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- Barclays urged a Louisiana federal judge to eject it from a state lawsuit alleging that major banks rigged the price of bonds issued by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, arguing the state attorney general can’t tie it to the U.S. or the case’s specific allegations. In the new motion to dismiss, refiled after Louisiana’s attorney general hit the banks with an amended complaint, Barclays Bank PLC argued the London-based company has no ties to the state at all and thus cannot be sued there. The only thread connecting Barclays to Louisiana, it said, is a shared company...

