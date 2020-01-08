Feds Say Trial Evidence Backs Hoskins' FCPA Conviction

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have urged a Connecticut federal judge not to overturn the conviction of former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins, saying a jury was given ample evidence that he was an "agent" of Alstom's U.S. industrial-boiler unit as it hired bribe-paying consultants to secure a power project in Indonesia. Responding to Hoskins' December motion for acquittal or a new trial, which came the month after his conviction on 11 of 12 counts relating to his involvement with the payment of bribes to Indonesian officials by Connecticut-based Alstom Power Inc., prosecutors on Tuesday rebutted his argument that they hadn't made a sound case that...

