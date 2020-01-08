Fla. StockX Data Breach Suit Is Moved To Mich.

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court on Wednesday transferred a proposed class action against online sneaker and fashion marketplace StockX to the Eastern District of Michigan, where other similar suits are pending over a data breach that compromised 6.8 million user records. U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro granted a joint request from both StockX and the lead plaintiff, Miami resident Sean Casey, to send the case to Detroit, where the company is based and where three more cases stemming from the data breach are pending. StockX had requested consolidation in the Eastern District of Michigan of five suits over the data breach, but...

