Full Fed. Circ. Urged To Rule That Arthrex Applies To All Cases

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- Customedia is again asking the full Federal Circuit to reconsider its decision that its Arthrex ruling, which found that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed, only applies to cases where a party raised the issue instead of all pending appeals. In a petition for rehearing Tuesday, Customedia Technologies LLC argued that the full court should have "the opportunity to decide" whether the Federal Circuit's October ruling in Arthrex should be applied to all pending cases before the PTAB, even where the parties did not address the constitutional issue in the opening brief of their appeals. The petition follows...

