Pa. Justices Won't Review Taxing Homes Based On Sale Price

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has declined to review a challenge of municipalities and school districts' targeting of recent home sales for reassessment, after a lower appellate court ruling was silent on whether the practice was constitutional. In an order issued Tuesday, the justices denied the appeal of Joseph and Ester Martel, who argued that the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania failed to address the constitutional issues arising from their challenge of the Pittsburgh Public Schools' assessment on their home. The Martels had argued that the school district wrongly assessed their home's value based on its 2015 purchase price while other properties that...

