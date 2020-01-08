Bumble Bee Defends Ch. 11 Bonuses For Dozens Of Execs

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- Bankrupt canned tuna producer Bumble Bee Parent Inc. defended its proposed executive bonus plans late Tuesday in a filing in Delaware court, saying the payments are based on the debtor's business judgment and are necessary to incentivize its employees to keep pursuing an asset sale in the Chapter 11 cases. In the filing, Bumble Bee said an annual incentive plan, or AIP, covering more than 120 employees has been in place for many years at the company, and continuing it in the ordinary course of business is simply a valid exercise of its business judgment. Also, a proposed key employee incentive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS