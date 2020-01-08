2nd Circ. Preserves Nationwide Block On Public Charge Rule

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- The Trump administration will continue being unable to enforce a policy that penalizes immigrants for using public assistance after the Second Circuit refused Wednesday to temporarily lift the only remaining nationwide block on the policy. In a brief two-page order without an explanation for the decision, a panel of three judges granted a win for the states of New York, Connecticut and Vermont, as well as New York City and immigrant advocacy organizations, that have sued the administration over the so-called public charge rule that was slated to take effect in October. The decision leaves in place the last injunction on...

