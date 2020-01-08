Apple Gets Snippy Over Mobile Transmission Patent At PTAB

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- The judges of the Patent and Trial Appeal Board were mostly silent Wednesday morning while attorneys for Apple, HTC and ZTE traded barbs with counsel from Inventergy Inc. over the tech giants’ petition to invalidate a cellphone transmission patent. The tech companies delivered the first snipe, when Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP attorney Darren Franklin told the board twice that he found several of patent owner Inventergy’s arguments “a little rich.” It was an insult that Inventergy attorney Cyrus Morton of Robin Kaplan LLP couldn’t bear a second time, after being targeted for going after the tech companies for explaining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS