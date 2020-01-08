Importers Seek CIT Panel For Trump Steel Tariff Fight

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- Importers looking to knock down the Trump administration’s national security-based steel tariffs at the U.S. Court of International Trade asked for their suit to be heard by a special three-judge panel Tuesday, arguing the case could significantly impact the enforcement of U.S. trade law. Although CIT cases are typically heard by a single judge, the court’s rules allow for a three-judge panel to hear cases with “broad and significant implications” for U.S. trade law. The court has convened such panels in two other cases related to the steel tariffs imposed using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a...

