Farmers' Policy Hoodwinked Homeowners, Pa. Justices Told

Law360, Philadelphia (March 10, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing homeowners in a pair of would-be class actions against a Farmers Insurance division accused the company during oral arguments before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday of violating state law by "surreptitiously" withholding general contractor overhead and profit from settlements paid to resolve property damage claims. James Haggerty, an attorney with Haggerty Goldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith PC representing homeowners in the two cases, said the Truck Insurance Exchange policies at issue in the cases contained language that, at first, suggested policyholders could expect to receive actual cash value of repairs to their homes with no exclusions. In a...

