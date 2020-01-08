FCC Looks To Cement $20.4B Rural Broadband Funding Plan

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it plans to move ahead with a $20.4 billion cash infusion for rural broadband, to be distributed over a decade to places that lack sufficiently speedy internet service. Calling the move his “biggest step yet to close the digital divide,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he will ask his fellow commissioners to approve the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund plan at the agency’s upcoming monthly meeting. “The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund has the potential to transform the lives of millions of our fellow citizens in rural America and revitalize parts of our country that are...

