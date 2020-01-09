Brexit Withdrawal Bill Eases Through Final Commons Vote

Law360, London (January 9, 2020, 5:35 PM GMT) -- Brexit legislation has passed successfully through the final stage in the House of Commons without amendment as the U.K. inches closer to leaving the European Union on Jan. 31 with a deal and transition period in place. The Withdrawal Agreement Bill passed its third reading with 330 votes for and 231 against, with the result announced late in the afternoon by principal deputy speaker Eleanor Laing. The package of measures now heads to the House of Lords, where it will receive further scrutiny before becoming an Act of Parliament. The agreement reached with EU negotiators in October will then move to...

