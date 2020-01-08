Tilray Dismissed From CBD Products Dispute

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis company Tilray was dismissed Wednesday from a New York federal suit over a dispute involving Authentic Brands, one of Authentic's apparel brands and another company over the right to produce certain CBD-infused products. Florida-based SLS Brands LLC — which filed its license agreement suit against Tilray Inc., brand holding company Authentic Brands Group LLC and ski apparel label Spyder Active Sports Inc. — left room for Tilray to be added back to the suit by dismissing the company without prejudice, according to the motion. SLS sued Tilray for intentional interference with contractual relations, but Tilray argued in November that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS