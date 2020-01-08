Investor Alleges Juul Executives Caused $20B Drop In Value

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- Embattled e-cigarette maker Juul was hit with a proposed class action in California state court alleging the company’s founders have tanked its value by nearly $20 billion while enriching themselves with payouts that weren’t fairly shared with minority shareholders. The 31-page shareholder derivative complaint was filed in San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday by Daniel Grove, a minority shareholder in Juul Labs Inc. Grove accuses the privately held company’s board of directors — including co-founders Chief Technology Officer Adam Bowen and Chief Product Officer James Monsees — of improperly paying themselves a special dividend after tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. invested $12.8...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS