Skechers Insists Its Shoes Don't Tread On Nike's Patents

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Skechers USA Inc. on Tuesday denied ripping off Nike Inc.'s patented VaporMax and Air Max 270 footwear designs to produce its own similar versions, hitting back with counterclaims seeking a judgment that it didn't infringe and that Nike's patents are invalid. Nike filed suit against Sketchers in September, claiming Skechers CEO Robert Greenberg has directed employees to copy competitors' designs — a practice the company purportedly calls "Skecherizing" — to gain market share. The suit alleges Skechers' latest infringement is of Nike's designs for "Air sole units" in the midsole area of the shoe. Skechers allegedly ripped off Nike's designs to create Skech-Air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS