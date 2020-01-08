Calif. School Must Face Sex Abuse Suit Due To New Law

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 11:31 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has revived a suit accusing a public school district of failing to prevent a teacher from sexually assaulting a first grader, saying a new law eases certain requirements and gives victims of childhood sexual abuse more time to sue. A three-judge Fourth District Court of Appeal panel on Tuesday unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Victor Elementary School District in a suit brought by a plaintiff referred to as Jane Roe. The suit accuses the district of failing to prevent art teacher Rogelio Cardenas from molesting the student in 2005 despite numerous complaints about...

