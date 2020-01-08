2 Firms Steer Deal For $2.5B Video Telematics Co.

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 2:49 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Permira on Wednesday agreed to buy Lytx Inc., which provides video telematics to improve efficiency and reduce accidents among commercial and public-sector vehicles, in a deal that values Lytx at more than $2.5 billion and was guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Fried Frank. The specific terms of the transaction, which technically sees an affiliate of the European private equity shop buying a majority stake in San Diego-based Lytx, were not disclosed. The deal values Lytx at upward of $2.5 billion, and, with the backing of Permira, the company intends to boost production development, make strategic acquisitions and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS