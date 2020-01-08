Antitrust Lawmaker Queries DOJ On Politics' Role In Mergers

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- The House Democrat overseeing antitrust issues wants to know what role the U.S. Department of Justice's competition chief plays in offering "political advice" to corporate executives navigating merger reviews, according to questions made public Tuesday. Key to the concerns from Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., were a series of texts exchanged between DOJ Antitrust Chief Makan Delrahim and Dish Network CEO Charlie Ergen revealed last month in the challenge of T-Mobile's proposed purchase of Sprint from 14 state attorneys general. Dish stands to pick up Sprint's prepaid mobile business under a deal with the DOJ meant to ease anticompetitive concerns with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS