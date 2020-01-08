11th Circ. Backs Telecom In Atlanta County's Cell Tower Fight

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based telecom infrastructure company is clear to raise a camouflaged cell tower in an Atlanta county, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed Wednesday, overruling aesthetic concerns from the county's board. This photo from Municipal's website show a monopine raised in East Cobb that is similar to the structure the company is now cleared to construct near Wade Green Road. Although Cobb County’s board of commissioners wanted Municipal Communications LLC to move the 165-foot-tall monopine — a structure disguised to look like a pine tree — a few hundred feet east, the panel found the board hadn’t offered a solid enough reason for...

