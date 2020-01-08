Ex-NJ Banker Cops To Duping SBA For Loan Guarantee

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- The former chief lending officer of a New Jersey bank admitted Wednesday to a federal criminal charge that he misled the Small Business Administration about the creditworthiness of a business in order to secure an agency guarantee on loans to the company, prosecutors said. James Bortolotti, 51, pled guilty to a single count of knowingly making false statements for the purpose of influencing the action of the SBA, exposing him to a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey. His sentencing is...

