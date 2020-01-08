Ex-Mt. Gox Chief Seeks Win In Bitcoin Exchange Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- The former CEO of the now-defunct Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange moved Wednesday to shut down an Illinois proposed class action seeking to hold him liable for customer losses stemming from the exchange’s 2014 collapse, arguing that the remaining plaintiff in the case has failed to substantiate his case. Mark Karpeles, who ran Mt. Gox from 2011 to 2014, said in summary judgment papers filed in Chicago federal court that plaintiff Gregory Greene has no evidence to support his conversion and negligence claims and has contradicted his own allegations that customers were duped into believing their assets were safe at the exchange...

