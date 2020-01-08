Pa. Doctor Keeps Trial Win In Suit Over Patient's Death

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Wednesday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing a radiologist of failing to diagnose a woman's ovarian cancer that led to her death, rejecting the plaintiff's argument that one of the defense's medical experts was not qualified to testify. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the jury verdict in favor of Sushrut Shah and his practice group, Diagnostic Imaging Inc., in a suit accusing the radiologist of failing to detect ovarian cancer in a CT scan for patient Kathleen McFeeley, which caused her January 2013 death. The suit filed by the patient's widower,...

