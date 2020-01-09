Ex-Lehman Execs Fight For Up To $300M In Retirement Pay

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy court dropped the ball when it reclassified hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred pay claims from 344 ex-Shearson Lehman Brothers Inc. executives and lumped them together with other unsecured creditors looking for payment in Lehman's long-running bankruptcy case, the former executives told the Second Circuit on Wednesday. The ex-Lehman employees are challenging a district court's decision to uphold a ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman, who granted a 2015 motion from the bankrupt brokerage firm's liquidating trustee to reclassify the employees' claims as unsecured rather than secured. The former senior executives agreed to defer...

