Fla. Judge Frustrated With Pace Of Carnival Compliance Effort

Law360, Miami (January 8, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge told Carnival Corp. executives Wednesday she is frustrated at the pace of progress on environmental compliance after a court-appointed monitor's report showed that the cruise giant's ships are continuing to violate environmental laws. In a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz said she had been hoping to see more improvement in a report for the second quarter of 2019, which was released Tuesday. Carnival pled guilty last year to pollution violations and agreed to pay $20 million on top of a previous $40 million settlement for illegal dumping. "You're saying we're moving forward, but how...

