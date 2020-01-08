Wells Fargo Slams Website Calling Its Atty 'The Prostitute'

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo told an Illinois federal court Wednesday that a seafood distributor in the state has reposted a "threatening" website that calls the bank’s counsel "the prostitute,” accuses Wells Fargo of being a terrorist organization and defames specific bank employees with derogatory names. According to Wells Fargo, the website was reposted by the owner of Worldwide Shrimp Co. in "flagrant disregard of this court’s previous directive and warning" as part of the bank's 2017 lawsuit against the company seeking $3.5 million over an allegedly defaulted loan. Wells Fargo claims in an emergency motion filed on Wednesday that the website also calls a...

