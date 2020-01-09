Fed. Circ. Patent Decisions In 2019: An Empirical Review

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- As did my articles published by Law360 in 2018 and 2019, this article provides an empirical review of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s decisions in patent cases during calendar year 2019.[1] Overall, 2019 proved similar to 2018 and 2017. But inter partes review appeals consumed an ever-larger portion of the court’s docket, and, relatedly, the court’s rate of affirmances rose, and patent owners’ rates of success slipped even further. Methodology and Scope As in past years, this year’s study covers all patent cases decided by the Federal Circuit in 2019, whether by precedential opinion, nonprecedential opinion or summary affirmance....

